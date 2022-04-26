Facebook post of “Homeland” party political council member Arsen Babayan

According to the latest information received, Martin Badalyan (Kanaker-Zeytun Police Department), Arthur Harutyunyan և Tigran Gharibyan (Center Police Department) were illegally arrested at the Abovyan-Koryun intersection.

Arrest footage shows that officers from the special police battalion had no legal basis for arresting the men, and that their illegal arrest was carried out using brutal physical force. In particular, the driver of the car of the awareness action, who did not show any resistance, was thrown to the floor using severe physical force when getting out of the car.

If we have an ombudsman, we call his attention.

At the same time, I would like to inform you that the lawyers have already been sent to police stations on their own initiative.