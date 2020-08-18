Part two – Middle East Monitor

Read part one here.

As I discussed in my earlier post, what is going on behind the scenes is a lot more major and hazardous than what we are seeing exposed today. Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv’s cooperation is based upon combating Islam under the pretext of combating “terrorism” and is the primary factor for their rapprochement. It is the most concern than unifies the functionary state with the using state, as the two nations dislike Islamist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood and worry for their states. Bin Zayed explains the group as an impending Islamist risk and for that reason the fight has actually ended up being existential for both and they work as one, one thinking and preparation and the other executing and investing billions of dollars on the conspiracies.

However, the implementor, or servant, is not equivalent to the conspirator or mastermind and can not reach the exact same level no matter what, although eventually they turn into one. We can state that the UAE has actually ended up being an Israeli state, as it is being utilized to accomplish Israel’s objectives and nationwide interests, however does not deserve to contribute larger than it and can not equal it in the Middle Eastern area. Perhaps the debate in between the Emirati ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba and the previous Netanyahu consultant, Caroline Glick, two …