Part one – Middle East Monitor

In my previous post, I questioned, in whose interest the fight that the UAE is requiring and wishes to fire up in between Egypt and Turkey will be, in order to comprehend the reality of its functionary function. Who is it betting and in whose interest? Which state has an interest in deteriorating the area’s 2 most effective armies and pressing them into a fight in which even the victor is a loser?

Just a day later on, the response originated from the UAE itself when it formally revealed normalising relations with Israel in all sectors. It revealed this through Trump, who saw this prohibited arrangement, which he wrongly called a peace arrangement, as if they remained in a state of war, not in a state of love, clear to those near and far. It is the very first peace arrangement in history in between an occupier and its representative.

This statement was not unexpected to those who have actually been following Abu Dhabi’s actions because Mohammed bin Zayed rose to power. All occasions were pointing in this instructions and it was unavoidable. Perhaps the surprise is at the hold-up in formally revealing this, as normalisation has actually remained in full speed for a long period of time. It got rate because the break out of the Arab Spring transformations and the 2 states warded off these transformations together and sustained the counter-revolution, as they are both …