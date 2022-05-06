On May 6, 2022, on the basis of the application of at least one fifth of the total number of deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, the issue of compliance of the Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia with Article 80, Part 9, Article 86, Part 2 of the Constitution in the case “to decide” the Constitutional Court DECIDED Ց

Part 9 of Article 80 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia” corresponds to the Constitution. Part 2 of Article 86 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia” corresponds to the Constitution.

3 ․ According to Part 2 of Article 170 of the Constitution, this decision is final է enters into force upon publication.

The decision will be published on the website of the Constitutional Court within three days.

CC spokeswoman Eva Tovmasyan