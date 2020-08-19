Parliamentary opposition’s bid disputing constitutional reforms ‘on high court’s agenda’ – Armenian News

Armenia’s Constitutional Court has actually confessed the parliamentary minority’s appeal disputing the conformity of the constitutional reforms to the nation’s natural law.

The bid, sent by the opposition Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions in the National Assembly, was participated in the high court’s information base upon Tuesday.

Bright Armenia’s leader, Edmon Marukyan, shared their primary issues on Facebook earlier today, laying out the significant issues showed.

The legislator blamed the National Assembly for acting beyond the scope of its constitutional powers and stopping working to send the just recently embraced draft to the leading court for inspecting its constitutionality.

As an essential issue because context, Marukyan highlighted clashing mindsets in relation to working out those powers by the chief lawmaking body and its nearby organizations.

Another significant infraction, he specified, was the choice to deny the President of Armenia of the power to sign into law the parliament- authorized changes.

Marukyan stated that the appeal brought in the needed variety of signatures by MPs from both political factions.