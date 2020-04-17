Parliamentary inquiry committee chair presented Serzh Sargsyan’s answers incompletely, office says – Panorama

During a rundown with press reporters after Thursday’s conference of the Armenian National Assembly inquiry committee for analyzing the situations of the army procedures in April 2016, chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan presented some information from the committee participants’ inquiry and also response session with 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan within the structure of the conference.

News.am asked Sargsyan’s office to what level Kocharyan’s declarations hold true. In reaction to the inquiry, Meri Harutyunyan, the head of the office, claimed as adheres to: “As an outcome of the parliamentary inquiry committee chairman’s segmental depiction of the sights shared by the 3rd Armenian head of state at the conference, they did not completely and also properly show the phrasing made straight by President Sargsyan at the conference, and also as a result, they do not completely stand for the entire truth. (…).

According to the 3rd head of state of Armenia, the conference was kept in an entirely useful ambience, however the committee’s last verdict at the end of the job is necessary.

As President Sargsyan specified the other day at the parliament, at journalism seminar to be held instantly after completion of the [current] state of emergency situation, he will certainly show carefully on all the concerns connected to this and also the April battle subject, which will certainly be of passion to the media reps.”