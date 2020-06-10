Parliamentarians, trade unions and civil society groups condemn Israeli annexation – Middle East Monitor

Over 100 British parliamentarians, trade union officers and distinguished figures in civil society have known as for folks to talk out in opposition to Israel’s deliberate annexation of the West Bank in contravention of worldwide regulation. Signatories embrace Stephen Kinnock MP, Jeremy Corbyn MP, Lord Peter Hain, Len McCluskey of Unite, Mary Bousted of the National Education Union, novelist Philip Pullman, actress Maxine Peake and musician Brian Eno.

This follows a name from Palestinian civil society issued on 21 May for “effective measures” by all states to cease Israel’s unlawful annexation. A letter signed by almost 150 parliamentarians despatched to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 1 May urged him to make a public assertion telling Israel clearly that any annexation of occupied Palestinian territory “will have severe consequences including sanctions”.

The new assertion was coordinated by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which seeks to push the annexation subject up the political agenda in Britain and elsewhere. Members of the general public are requested to signal and promote the initiative.

“Israel’s plans to annex further swathes of the West Bank is a Rubicon moment for the international community,” defined PSC Director Ben Jamal. “Failure to act will give a clear message to Israel that it can continue to trample over international law and violate human rights with impunity. The UK government must make clear that any annexation will be responded to in the same way as the UK has responded to similar breaches of international law such as Russia’s seizure of the Crimea, through the imposition of sanctions.”

This is the newest initiative to warn towards Israel’s ongoing takeover of Palestinian territory. Last week, Democrat Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, mentioned that Israel can be “undermining” very important pillars of US-Israel relations if it goes forward with July’s annexation. She joined European and western leaders in condemnation of the Israeli transfer.

