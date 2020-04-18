Parliament will adapt to the Covid crisis, as it has adapted so many times in the past

Many should suppose the House of Commons is totally certain by custom after they see us at work in the Chamber – however nothing may very well be farther from the fact. Behind our age-old customs, the House has at all times adapted and innovated to meet the wants of the times to be certain that we will proceed to maintain the Government to account. And we’ve proven a outstanding survival intuition too.

Before the 1680s, Parliament generally met outdoors Westminster – at locations like York and Oxford – at times of struggle and plague. Since then we’ve at all times sat in Westminster, going to enormous lengths to preserve proceedings.

After the nice fireplace that burned down each homes on October 16 1834, inside 4 months we have been again in motion in our momentary Chamber in the shell of the outdated buildings.

During the Second World War, when our Victorian Chamber was bombed out, we have been hosted in Church House and the House of Lords till the House of Commons that we’ve right now rose from the ashes.

But this time, the state of affairs is totally different – and we’ve to do issues in another way. Covid-19 is an invisible enemy that has pressured us all to change our behaviour, professionally, personally and socially.