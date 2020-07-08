Parliament speaker vows to sign amended constitutional law instead of high court’s chairman – Armenian News

The speaker of the National Assembly on Wednesday expressed his strong determination to proceed with the signing of the amended law “On the Constitutional Court” in the event of failing by the high judicial authority to exercise that function vested in its chairman underneath the law.

“I will sign it with a great pleasure as soon as that opportunity opens up for the National Assembly’s president,” Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters.

Asked whether there are preliminary arrangements over such plans, Mirzoyan said he hasn’t talked the problem over with Hrayr Tovmasyan, the chair of the Constitutional Court.

The controversial amendments, proposing the termination of three judges tenure at the high court, received the parliamentary majority’s approval on June 30.