Parliament Speaker sends letters to Speakers of Chambers of CSTO member states – Panorama

The Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan sent out letters to the Speakers of the Chambers of the CSTO Member Countries’ Parliaments, providing the intriguing actions carried out in the instructions of the northeastern border of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani militaries and getting in touch with them to condemn them.

“Such actions are considered to be an admissible violation of the fundamental principles of the international law and damage the stability of the whole region,” the letters checked out in specific, the parliament press service reported.

To remind, on 12 July, at around 12: 30 pm regional time, for unidentified factors, the Azerbaijani soldiers relocating an UAZ lorry attempted to cross the Armenian state border from TavushProvince After caution shots from the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani soldiers left their lorry behind and pulled away to their positions.

At around 1: 45 pm Azerbaijani forces when again attempted to catch the Armenian border position, opening weapons fire at it, however they were required to retreat suffering losses, the Defense Ministry stated, including there were no casualties amongst Armenian servicemen.

The Azerbaijani military resumed the shelling of the Armenian military stations in Tavush Province on Monday early morning.

Two Armenian law enforcement officer on battle task have actually been somewhat hurt in Azerbaijani shooting, the ministry stated. Some reports recommend 17 Azerbaijani soldiers have actually been eliminated as an outcome of the Azerbaijani attack. On Sunday the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry validated the death of 3 of its soldiers.