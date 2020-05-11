Parliament ratifies CoE Convention on the protection of children against sexual exploitation and sexual abuse – Panorama

The Armenian parliament ratified on Monday the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse. The draft invoice launched by the cupboard was accepted by 79 in favor and 12 against votes.

The laws earlier stirred controversy amongst a number of lawmakers who argued itedcontains provisions endangering the very important pursuits of children and their rights.

“Right now, in front of the parliament building a demonstration is underway, protesting against the ratification of the document. I have also received concerns from numerous representatives of the Armenian Apostolic Church who oppose the Convention. I stand by our position that the Convention does promote child rights protection and interests in Armenia,” Gevorg Petrosyan, MP from “Prosperous Armenia” social gathering acknowledged throughout the debates.

The head of ruling “My Step” fraction Lilit Makunts, in flip, famous that the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs earlier endorsed the laws which is geared toward defending children from sexual exploitation and abuse.

To notice, the Convention was signed by 47 states and entered into drive for 45 states.