Parler CEO John Matze provides Twitter alternative: ‘People are sick of cancel culture, constant judgment’

Parler has seen a rise in recognition these days, particularly amongst conservatives who disagree with Twitter’s guidelines and rules. Several Republican lawmakers, together with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, have already joined the app. Other conservative influencers, reminiscent of Dan Bongino, are additionally Parler advocates.

Matze has mentioned Parler receives loads of consideration from conservatives as a result of “they seem to be the ones that are most affected by Twitter censorship or Facebook censorship,” however the web site is for folks from all factors on the political spectrum.

In an electronic mail interview with Fox News’ Media Angle, Matze defined what attracts conservatives to Parler, why the platform trusts its customers, and what’s unacceptable on the web site.

Media Angle: Why do you are feeling Parler is best than Twitter totally free speech advocates?

Matze: We don’t censor or editorialize, share or promote consumer information. The solely issues we weed out are pornography, threats of violence towards somebody, and obscene materials (assume fecal matter).

MA: You have described Parler as a “town square” the place everyone seems to be welcome. So why is the app a lot extra standard with conservatives?

Matze: Conservatives have been repeatedly censored and disenfranchised on Twitter and Facebook, in order that they had been on the lookout for a spot they might specific themselves and share their concepts with out being shut down.

MA: Why has there been such a push in direction of Parler just lately?

Matze: People are sick of cancel-culture and constant judgment for any thought course of that the “mob” doesn’t approve of. They need free speech and an open platform. We present that.

MA: Is Parler searching for to draw extra liberals?

Matze: Yes, very a lot sure, we wish everybody!

MA: How is content material on Parler fact-checked?

Matze: We shouldn’t have fact-checkers. We are a public sq.. We depart it to the accountability of the group.

MA: Should customers be nervous about receiving inaccurate data on Parler?

Matze: Our customers are sensible sufficient to filter and decide data themselves.

