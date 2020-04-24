Parks and Rec cast to host special reunion raising funds for COVID-19 relief

Parks & Recreation is a famous sitcom that has captured the hearts of many Americans. It’s quite unfortunate that it had to end back in 2015 but that doesn’t really matter. The characters are engraved in our minds and the actors have become quite famous too.

However, during this pandemic, the Parks & Recreation cast is coming in for a reunion. With the help of this reunion, they want to amass a bit of funds which can help to bring food security for people during this pandemic. April 30th is the date announced with NBC’s Parks & Recreation cast will meet and come live before the internet audience. Stay tuned!

