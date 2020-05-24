Parkour athletes arrested after image of kiss atop Tehran skyline shared online

Two
parkour athletes have actually been arrested in Iran after pictures of both passionately kissing in the city skyline were commonly shared on social media sites recently.
Police claimed the male arrested was called Alireza Japalaghy however did not call the lady.
According to Tasnim News Agency, policemans claimed in a declaration: “Images of a young child and also lady that showed incorrect and also unreligious practices were released on social media sites.
“These people were arrested by the police with the judiciary officials’ command, because what they did was a sample of ‘advocating vice’.”
Parkour, which is additionally described as freerunning, entails obtaining from A to B in the quickest and also best-planned method feasible. Practitioners safe over wall surfaces, barriers and also various other barriers in acrobatic actions that are preferred on social media sites.
Women’s legal rights are rigorously limited in Iran and also putting on a headscarf is obligatory in public for all ladies there– with those that do not use a hijab, or have some of their hair on screen while putting on a hijab, dealing with penalties varying from penalties to jail time.
Mr Japalaghy shared numerous images of both kissing and also welcoming on his Facebook, Twitter and also Instagram account along with the subtitle“Dawn of Tehran”
.
He was arrested on Monday, while the lady was restrained on Thursday, according to
ABC News
.
Source link .
