Parkour athletes arrested after image of kiss atop Tehran skyline shared online

Two parkour athletes have actually been arrested in Iran after pictures of both passionately kissing in the city skyline were commonly shared on social media sites recently.

Police claimed the male arrested was called Alireza Japalaghy however did not call the lady.

According to Tasnim News Agency, policemans claimed in a declaration: “Images of a young child and also lady that showed incorrect and also unreligious practices were released on social media sites.

Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

“These people were arrested by the police with the judiciary officials’ command, because what they did was a sample of ‘advocating vice’.”





Parkour, which is additionally described as freerunning, entails obtaining from A to B in the quickest and also best-planned method feasible. Practitioners safe over wall surfaces, barriers and also various other barriers in acrobatic actions that are preferred on social media sites.





Women’s legal rights are rigorously limited in Iran and also putting on a headscarf is obligatory in public for all ladies there– with those that do not use a hijab, or have some of their hair on screen while putting on a hijab, dealing with penalties varying from penalties to jail time.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 23 May 2020 Tamika Eastley, left, and also Anthony Ragusa exercise as the sunlight establishes over the Kangaroo Point Cliffs in Brisbane, Australia EPA 2/50 22 May 2020 Firefighters spray water on the wreck of a Pakistan International Airlines airplane after it collapsed right into a suburb in Karachi AFP using Getty 3/50 21 May 2020 Indigenous leader Kretan Kaingang puts on a face mask with a hashtag that checks out in Portuguese: “Get out Bolsonaro” throughout an objection requiring the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, May 21,2020 As Brazil bends towards a full-on public health and wellness emergency situation and also financial crisis, challengers have actually submitted an ask for Bolsonaro’s impeachment based upon his messing up of the brand-new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres). AP 4/50 20 May 2020 People delay in line to go through the coronavirus examinations while maintaining range from each various other at a makeshift center established on a play ground in Incheon, South Korea Yonhap/ AP 5/50 19 May 2020 Firefighters dealing with a fire at a plastics manufacturing facility ahead of a big cloud of smoke in Ladenburg, Germany dpa using AP 6/50 18 May 2020 Ugandan scholastic Stella Nyanzi responds as law enforcement officers apprehend her for opposing versus the manner in which federal government disperses the alleviation food and also lockdown scenario in Kampala Reuters 7/50 17 May 2020 A female rests alone on a bench in a park complying with the break out of the coronavirus condition (COVID-19), in Dublin, Ireland Reuters 8/50 16 May 2020 Crematory employees making use of safety equipment are envisioned at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl throughout the break out of the coronavirus condition (COVID-19), on the borders of Mexico City, Mexico Reuters 9/50 15 May 2020 Healthcare employees, registered nurses and also medical professionals, linked under the activity called “Take Care of Care” putting on face masks demonstration versus the Belgian authorities’ monitoring of the coronavirus situation, at the MontLegia CHC Hospital Reuters 10/50 14 May 2020 A woman monitors goats on the financial institutions of the Dal Lake throughout rains in Srinagar AFP using Getty Images 11/50 13 May 2020 Life- dimension cardboard numbers with images of football followers are placed on the stands of Borussia Moenchengladbach’s football arena for their following video game, which will certainly be played without viewers, as a result of the coronavirus break out in Germany Reuters 12/50 12 May 2020 Nurses putting on face masks participate in an occasion held to mark International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in China China Daily using Reuters 13/50 11 May 2020 Iraqi militants collect on the Al-Jumhuriyah bridge in the resources Baghdad throughout an anti-government presentation. Modest anti-government rallies returned to in some Iraqi cities Sunday, encountering safety and security pressures and also finishing months of loved one tranquility simply days after Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi’s federal government concerned power. The objections initially appeared in Baghdad and also Shiite- bulk southerly cities in October, requiring an end to corruption and also joblessness and also an overhaul of the gentility AFP using Getty 14/50 10 May 2020 A guy putting on a mask strolls his canine in Madrid throughout the hrs permitted by the federal government to workout. Spain’s 2 most significant cities, Madrid and also Barcelona, will certainly not go into the following eliminate of coronavirus lockdown together with numerous various other areas following week AFP using Getty 15/50 9 May 2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin deals with the country after laying blossoms at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall surface in Moscow,Russia Russia notes the 75 th wedding anniversary because the capitulation of Nazi Germany in WWII in the middle of the coronavirus condition (COVID-19) pandemic EPA 16/50 8 May 2020 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the German Parliament Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Council Bundesrat in Germany Dietmar Woidke and also the administering court of the German Federal Constitutional Court’s 2nd us senate, Andreas Vosskuhle go to wreath-laying event to note the 75 th wedding anniversary of completion of World War Two, at the Neue Wache Memorial inBerlin Countries in Europe are memorializing the Victory in Europe Day, called VE Day that commemorates Nazi Germany’s abandonment throughout World World II on 8 May 1945 EPA 17/50 7 May 2020 A police officer utilizes his baton to press a resident splitting regulations, throughout an extensive across the country lockdown to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India Reuters 18/50 6 May 2020 A registered nurse often tends to a weeping newborn putting on a face guard at the National Maternity Hospital in Hanoi AFP using Getty 19/50 5 May 2020 Bride Janine runs over to her wedding event at a Drive- in movie theater in Duesseldorf,Germany The Drive- in theater began to sign up main marital relationships on a phase, enabling all loved ones and also good friends to go to in their autos, as wedding events at the computer registry workplace are restricted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic AP 20/50 4 May 2020 Storekeepers requesting the resuming of stores and also business tasks collect for a flashmob demonstration on Piazza San Marco in Venice, as Italy begins to reduce its lockdown AFP using Getty 21/50 3 May 2020 A road supplier putting on a safety face mask awaits clients in Chinatown, after the federal government began opening up some dining establishments outside shopping center, parks, and also hair salons in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters 22/50 2 May 2020 Two ladies bring longboards on an esplanade in Barcelona, throughout the hrs permitted by the federal government to workout, for the very first time because the start of a nationwide lockdown. All Spaniards are once more permitted to leave their residences because today to stroll or play sporting activities after 48 days of extremely stringent arrest to suppress the coronavirus pandemic AFP using Getty 23/50 1 May 2020 A woman, putting on a safety mask, has fun with bubbles at a mall in Gimpo, South Korea Reuters 24/50 30 April 2020 Buddhist monks putting on face masks hope throughout Buddha’s birthday celebration at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea AP 25/50 29 April 2020 A site visitor in a plexiglass lock talk with a local at Les Jardins d’Astrid, a remainder house in Maurage, La Louviere, on April 29, 2020, as the sees to citizens of remainder residences are feasible from today inWallonia – Belgium remains in its 7th week of arrest in the continuous corona infection situation. The federal government has actually introduced a phased strategy to try a leave from the lockdown scenario in the nation, remaining to stay clear of the spread of Covid-19 Belga/ AFP/Getty 26/50 28 April 2020 A demonstrator is seen near a rely on fire throughout agitation, as a recession brings presentations back onto the roads in Tripoli, Lebanon April 28, 2020 Reuters 27/50 27 April 2020 A clinical expert goes out of a mobile research laboratory, which is accomplishing coronavirus examinations Reuters 28/50 26 April 2020 People putting on safety face masks method social distancing as they hope outside a church in Kiev near the memorial committed to firemans and also employees that passed away after the Chernobyl nuclear calamity, on the 34 th wedding anniversary of the occasion Reuters 29/50 25 April 2020 Surfers stroll throughout a daybreak at Recreio dos Bandeirantes coastline, in the middle of the coronavirus break out, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reuters 30/50 24 April 2020 Inmates from Villa Devoto jail participate in a trouble requiring steps to stop the spread of coronavirus after an instance was validated inside the jail, in Buenos Aires AFP using Getty 31/50 23 April 2020 The cruise liner Ruby Princess leaves from Port Kembla, southern of Sydney,, after a couple of hundred virus-free staff participants got off to start the procedure of repatriation to their house nations AFP/Getty 32/50 22 April 2020 An lobbyist executes on the roofing system throughout Earth Day in Wroclaw, Poland Agencja Gazeta using Reuters 33/50 21 April 2020 Malaysian military workers established barbed cable in the secured down location of Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur EPA 34/50 20 April 2020 An investor strolls inside a pen as he gets here to buy veggies and also fruits at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee market in Navi Mumbai throughout the across the country lockdown AFP using Getty 35/50 19 April 2020 A bride-to-be, positions for a wedding event professional photographer alongside East Lake in Wuhan AFP using Getty 36/50 18 April 2020 People heckle law enforcement officers throughout a presentation of conspiracy theory philosophers as various other demonstrators demonstration versus the lockdown enforced to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Berlin Reuters 37/50 17 April 2020 A set of uncommon morepork owl chicks have actually ended up being the very first in greater than a years to make it through on Norfolk Island, in the South Pacific Parks Australia/Monash University 38/50 16 April 2020 A squirrel stumbles upon a fencing as the sunlight radiates in Berlin’s Kreuzberg area AFP using Getty 39/50 15 April 2020 Election authorities matter after basic political election ballot in Seoul, South Korea EPA 40/50 14 April 2020 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was harmed in a terrible fire one year ago today Reuters 41/50 13 April 2020 Wild bluebells, which grow around mid-April transforming the woodland blue as they create a carpeting, envisioned in the Hallerbos in Belgium Reuters 42/50 12 April 2020 Pope Francis provides his Urbi et Orbi message complying with Easter Sunday Mass behind shut doors at St Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican, throughout the nation’s lockdown Vatican media/AFP using Getty 43/50 11 April 2020 A guy watches Krakatau gushing ash throughout an eruption, in Serang, Indonesia’s Banten district AFP using Getty 44/50 10 April 2020 Women line up for circulation of food for those experiencing under Kenya’s coronavirus-related activity limitations AP 45/50 9 April 2020 Firefighter Sittiporn Singthong, spruced up as Spider-Man, sprays anti-bacterial at the Wat Tha Mai Buddhist holy place in Samut Sakhon district, Thailand EPA 46/50 8 April 2020 Tulip areas in Plomeur, western France AFP using Getty 47/50 7 April 2020 A staff member and also a local of your home for the senior “De Ravenstein” respond as registered nurses dancing and also sing in the yard, complying with the coronavirus condition break out, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium Reuters 48/50 6 April 2020 A guy stands in the porch of his house with the moon behind-the-scenes in Cali, Colombia AFP using Getty 49/50 5 April 2020 A guy holds a standard light from the porch of his home as lanterns and also candle lights light up homes and also high domestic structures as Indians note the nation’s battle versus the coronavirus pandemic a residential area of New Delhi, India AP 50/50 4 April 2020 Medical team lots a contaminated individual right into a rescue at the Nimes air base, southern of France, throughout a discharge procedure from the hard-hit eastern of the nation where healthcare facilities are bewildered AFP

1/50 23 May 2020 Tamika Eastley, left, and also Anthony Ragusa exercise as the sunlight establishes over the Kangaroo Point Cliffs in Brisbane, Australia EPA 2/50 22 May 2020 Firefighters spray water on the wreck of a Pakistan International Airlines airplane after it collapsed right into a suburb in Karachi AFP using Getty 3/50 21 May 2020 Indigenous leader Kretan Kaingang puts on a face mask with a hashtag that checks out in Portuguese: “Get out Bolsonaro” throughout an objection requiring the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, May 21,2020 As Brazil bends towards a full-on public health and wellness emergency situation and also financial crisis, challengers have actually submitted an ask for Bolsonaro’s impeachment based upon his messing up of the brand-new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres). AP 4/50 20 May 2020 People delay in line to go through the coronavirus examinations while maintaining range from each various other at a makeshift center established on a play ground in Incheon, South Korea Yonhap/ AP

< amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",. "tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > 5/50 (************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )May2020 Firefighters dealing with a fire at a plastics manufacturing facility aheadof a big cloudof smoke inLadenburg,Germany . dpa using AP 6/50 18May2020 Ugandan scholasticStellaNyanzi responds as law enforcement officers apprehend her for opposing versus the manner in which federal government disperses the alleviation food and also lockdown scenario inKampala Reuters (********************************************************************************** ). 7/50 17May2020 A female rests alone on a bench in a park complying with the break outof the coronavirus condition( COVID-19), inDublin,Ireland Reuters 8/50 16May2020 Crematory employees making use of safety equipment are envisioned at a crematory inNezahualcoyotl throughout the break outof the coronavirus condition( COVID-19), on the bordersofMexicoCity,Mexico Reuters < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",. "tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image", ."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation: 255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > /50 Healthcare employees, registered nurses and also medical professionals, linked under the activity called”Take Care of Care” putting on face masks demonstration versus theBelgian authorities’ monitoringof the coronavirus situation, at the MontLegia CHCHospital Reuters 10/50 14May2020(******************************************************************************** ). A woman monitors goats on the financial institutionsof theDalLake throughout rains in Srinagar AFP usingGettyImages 11/50 13May2020 Life- dimension cardboard numbers with imagesof football followers are placed on the standsofBorussiaMoenchengladbach’s football arena for their following video game, which will certainly be played without viewers, as a result of the coronavirus break out inGermany Reuters 12/50(***************

)12May2020 Nurses putting on face masks participate in an occasion held to markInternational NursesDay, atWuhanTongjiHospital inChina ChinaDaily usingReuters . < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share": "f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > 13/50 11May2020 Iraqi militants collect on theAl-Jumhuriyah bridge in the resourcesBaghdad throughout an anti-government presentation.Modest anti-government rallies returned to in someIraqi citiesSunday, encountering safety and security pressures and also finishing monthsof loved one tranquility simply daysafterPrimeMinisterMustafaKadhemi’s federal government concerned power.The objections initially appeared inBaghdad and alsoShiite- bulk southerly cities inOctober, requiring an end to corruption and also joblessness and also an overhaulof the gentility AFP usingGetty 14/50 10May2020 A guy putting on a mask strolls his canine inMadrid throughout the hrs permitted by the federal government to workout.Spain’s 2 most significant cities,Madrid and alsoBarcelona, will certainly not go into the following eliminateof coronavirus lockdown together with numerous various other areas following week AFP usingGetty (**************************************************************************** ). . 15/50 9May2020 RussianPresidentVladimirPutin deals with the countryafter laying blossoms at theTombof theUnknownSoldier near theKremlin wall surface inMoscow,RussiaRussia notes the75 th wedding anniversary because the capitulationofNazi Germany in WWII in the middle of the coronavirus condition( COVID-19) pandemic EPA 16/50 8May2020 GermanChancellorAngelaMerkel,Presidentof theGermanParliamentBundestagWolfgangSchaeuble,GermanPresident Frank-WalterSteinmeier,Presidentof theFederalCouncilBundesrat inGermanyDietmarWoidke and also the administering courtof theGermanFederalConstitutional Court’s 2nd us senate, AndreasVosskuhle go to wreath-laying event to note the75 th wedding anniversaryof completionofWorldWarTwo, at the NeueWacheMemorial inBerlinCountries inEurope are memorializing theVictory inEuropeDay, called VEDay that commemoratesNaziGermany’s abandonment throughoutWorldWorld II on

8May1945 EPA < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID": "197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > . 17/50 7May2020 . A police officer utilizes his baton to press a resident splitting regulations, throughout an extensive across the country lockdown to reduce the spreadof coronavirus inAhmedabad,India Reuters 18/50 6May2020 A registered nurse often tends to a weeping newborn putting on a face guard at theNationalMaternity Hospital in Hanoi AFP usingGetty(************ ). . (***************************************************************************** ). 19/50 5May2020 BrideJanine runs over to her wedding event at aDrive- in movie theater inDuesseldorf,GermanyTheDrive- in theater began to sign up main marital relationships on a phase, enabling all loved ones and also good friends to go to in their autos, as wedding events at the computer registry workplace are restricted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic AP (******************************************************************************



). 20/50 4May2020 Storekeepers requesting the resumingof stores and also business tasks collect for a flashmob demonstration onPiazzaSan Marco inVenice, asItaly begins to reduce its lockdown AFP usingGetty < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** ),."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > 21/(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** ) 3May2020 A road supplier putting on a safety face mask awaits clients inChinatown,after the federal government began opening up some dining establishments outside

shopping center, parks, and also hair salons inBangkok,Thailand Reuters 22/50 2May2020 Two ladies bring longboards on an esplanade inBarcelona, throughout the hrs permitted by the federal government to workout, for the very first time because the startof a nationwide lockdown.AllSpaniards are once more permitted to leave their residences because today to stroll or play sporting activitiesafter48 daysof extremely stringent arrest to suppress the coronavirus pandemic AFP usingGetty . 23/50 1May2020 A woman, putting on a safety mask, has fun with bubbles at a mall inGimpo,SouthKorea Reuters 24/50 30April2020 Buddhist monks putting on face masks hope throughoutBuddha’s birthday celebration at theGwanghwamunPlaza inSeoul,SouthKorea AP < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID": "197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > 25/50 29April2020 A site visitor in a plexiglass lock talk with a local atLesJardins d’Astrid, a remainder house inMaurage,LaLouviere, onApril29,2020, as the sees to citizensof remainder residences are feasible from today inWallonia-Belgium remains in its 7th weekof arrest in the continuous corona infection situation.The federal government has actually introduced a phased strategy to try a leave from the lockdown scenario in the nation, remaining to stay clear of the spreadofCovid-19 Belga/ AFP/Getty . 26/50 28April2020 A demonstrator is seen near a rely on fire throughout agitation, as a recession brings presentations back onto the roads inTripoli,LebanonApril28,2020 Reuters 27/50 27April2020 A clinical expert goes outof a mobile research laboratory, which is accomplishing coronavirus examinations Reuters . 28/50 26April2020 People putting on safety face masks method social distancing as they hope outside a church inKiev near the memorial committed to firemans and also employees that passed awayafter theChernobyl nuclear calamity, on the34 th wedding anniversaryof the occasion Reuters . < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": { "SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat": "amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:(****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > 29/50 25April2020 Surfers stroll throughout a daybreak atRecreio dosBandeirantes coastline, in the middle of the coronavirus break out, inRio deJaneiro,Brazil Reuters 30/50 24April2020 Inmates fromVillaDevoto jail participate in a trouble requiring steps to stop the spreadof coronavirusafter an instance was validated inside the jail, inBuenosAires AFP usingGetty (********************************************************************************** ). 31/50 23April2020 The cruise linerRubyPrincess leaves fromPortKembla, southernofSydney,,after a couple of hundred virus-free staff participants got off to start the procedureof repatriation to their house nations AFP/Getty . 32/50 22April 2020 An lobbyist executes on the roofing system throughoutEarthDay inWroclaw,Poland (****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Gazeta usingReuters < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" >(*****************************************************************************

). 33/50 21April2020 Malaysian military workers established barbed cable in the secured down locationofSelayang wholesale market inKualaLumpur EPA 34/50 20April2020 An investor strolls inside a pen as he gets here to buy veggies and also fruits at theAgriculturalProduceMarketCommittee market inNaviMumbai throughout the across the country lockdown AFP usingGetty 35/50 19April2020 A bride-to-be, positions for a wedding event professional photographer alongsideEastLake inWuhan AFP usingGetty (********************************************************************************** ). 36/50 18April2020 People heckle law enforcement officers throughout a presentationof conspiracy theory philosophers as various other demonstrators demonstration versus the lockdown enforced to slow down the spreadof the coronavirus inBerlin Reuters < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": { "indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** ),."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",.(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* ): "image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design=" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > (*****************************************************************************

). 37/50 17April2020 A setof uncommon morepork owl chicks have actually ended up being the very first in greater than a years to make it through onNorfolkIsland, in theSouthPacific (******************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )Australia/MonashUniversity 38/50 16April2020 A squirrel stumbles upon a fencing as the sunlight radiates inBerlin’sKreuzberg area(



************). AFP usingGetty 39/50 15April2020 Election authorities matterafter basic political election ballot in Seoul,SouthKorea EPA 40/50 14April2020 Notre-DameCathedral inParis, which was harmed in a terrible fire one year ago today Reuters < amp-ad size =(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",."tg":"stream5",."article":"9529961",."pagetype":"image",."topictags":"parkour,iran,tehran"}}' design =" size:300 px; elevation:255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > 41/50 13April2020 . Wild bluebells, which grow around mid-April transforming the woodland blue as they create a carpeting, envisioned in theHallerbos inBelgium Reuters (



*************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************)/50 12April2020 PopeFrancis provides hisUrbi etOrbi message complying withEasterSundayMass behind shut doors atStPeter’sBasilica inTheVatican, throughout the nation’s lockdown Vatican media/AFP usingGetty 43/50 11April2020 A guy watchesKrakatau gushing ash throughout an eruption, inSerang,Indonesia’sBanten district AFP usingGetty 44/50(*************** )10April2020 Women line up for circulationof food for those experiencing underKenya’s coronavirus-related activity limitations AP < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config=' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json=' {"targeting": {"tile":"partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",

.”gs_channels”:”safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics”, .”docFormat”:”amp”,.”tg”:”stream5″,.”article”:”9529961″,.”pagetype”:”image”,.”topictags”:”parkour,iran,tehran”}}’ design=”size:300 px; elevation:255 px;” i-amphtml-layout=” repaired” > 45/50 9April2020 FirefighterSittipornSingthong, spruced up asSpider-Man, sprays anti-bacterial at theWatThaMaiBuddhist holy place inSamutSakhon district,Thailand (********* )EPA 46/50 8April2020 Tulip areas inPlomeur, westernFrance AFP usingGetty 47/50 7April2020 A staff member and also a localof your home for the senior”De Ravenstein” respond as registered nurses dancing and also sing in the yard, complying with the coronavirus condition break out, inBoortmeerbeek,Belgium Reuters 48/50 6April2020 A guy stands in the porchof his house with the moon behind-the-scenes inCali,Colombia AFP usingGetty < amp-ad size ="300" elevation ="255" course ="mobile-only ad-mobile i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_world/in_middle_east/in_middle_east_article" rtc-config =' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID":"197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' json =' {"targeting": {"tile": "partner1",."share":"f936e1d9",."gs_channels":"safe_from_essence_blacklist,shadow9hu7_safe_from_nestle_blacklist,lner_block_v2,neg_omg_spotx,shadow9hu7_pos_lner_block_v3,shadow9hu7_pos_disney_mar20,shadow9hu7_safe_from_asda,shadow9hu7_pos_asda_2020,lner_block,shadow9hu7_safe_from_workdayh2,shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me,shadow9hu7_pos_miele_mar20,gs_law_misc,skyonecurfew_block,safe_from_emirates_blacklist,gs_tech_social,gs_law,gs_sport,gv_safe_adult,gv_safe_arms,gv_safe_death_injury,gv_safe_download,gv_safe_drugs,gv_safe_hatespeech,gv_safe_military,gv_safe_obscenity,gv_safe_terrorism,gv_safe_tobacco,pos_amazon_carnival_row_01,pos_amazon_carnival_row_02,pos_amazon_carnival_row_03,pos_amazon_carnival_row_04,pos_animal_cruelty,pos_apple,pos_barclays_apr20,pos_british_airways_oct19,pos_castroljuly,pos_coronavirus2019_covid19,pos_dfs_mar20,pos_google,pos_inskin_safe,pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft,pos_microsoft_jan2020,pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20,pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20,pos_nestle_blacklist_v2,pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20,pos_o2_oct19,pos_santander_cycles,pos_saudi_aramco_feb20,pos_society_lgbt,pos_terrorism_blacklist,pos_three_mobile_dec19,pos_three_mobile_jan20,pos_vitality_oct19,safe_from_facebook_blacklist,safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword,shadow9hu7_pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19,safe_aegis,shadow9hu7_safe_from_aegis_blacklist,gs_tech,gv_crime,shadow9hu7_pos_ysl,shadow9hu7_pos_bt_apr20,gs_sport_extreme,gs_health_derma,gs_business_construction,gs_event_olympics",."docFormat":"amp",. "tg": "stream5",. "article": "9529961",. "pagetype": "image",. "topictags": "parkour,iran,tehran".}}' design="size: 300 px; elevation: 255 px;" i-amphtml-layout=" repaired" > . . . 49/ 50 5 April 2020 A guy holds a standard light from the porch of his home as lanterns and also candle lights light up homes and also high domestic structures as Indians note the nation’s battle versus the coronavirus pandemic a residential area of New Delhi, India AP . . . 50/ 50 4 April 2020 Medical team lots a contaminated individual right into a rescue at the Nimes air base, southern of France, throughout a discharge procedure from the hard-hit eastern of the nation where healthcare facilities are bewildered AFP . . .

Mr Japalaghy shared numerous images of both kissing and also welcoming on his Facebook, Twitter and also Instagram account along with the subtitle“Dawn of Tehran”

.

He was arrested on Monday, while the lady was restrained on Thursday, according toABC News

.