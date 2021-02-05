Parkland victim's mom speaks out after conversation with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son Scott Beigel was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting, shares details of her conversation with Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after revelations that Greene called the shooting a “false flag” operation prior to her election to Congress.
