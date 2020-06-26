Parkland dad: The call for officers to be removed from schools is a mistake (Opinion)

Since the shocking school massacre that took the lives of our beloved children and spouses in 2018, Stand with Parkland has fought to make our nation’s schools safer. Lessons from our tragedy in Parkland could not be more clear — school attacks must be stopped as quickly as possible. Every second counts for the innocent daughter or son, or teacher in the line of fire. This is not hyperbole; we live with the effects of this fact every day.

As a nation we were shocked and saddened by the death of George Floyd within the custody of Minneapolis Police officers. We mourn together with his family. Our families comprehend the pain created by the senseless loss in a family member and we believe everybody deserve respect, dignity, justice, and equal treatment underneath the law. In order to improve policing in this country there must be honest and frank conversations; followed by positive action.

Unfortunately, you can find no quick fixes, nevertheless when it comes to the safety of students and teachers you can find specially trained police officers who help bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities. An effective School Resource Officers (SRO) program is an important component to school safety and Stand with Parkland encourages school districts around our nation to consider how to improve, as opposed to eliminate, them.

Communities should let data guide their decision.