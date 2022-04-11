Parkinson’s disease is a chronic progressive disease of the central nervous system. It is mainly manifested by disorders of arbitrary motor functions and actions. The classic description of the disease was given by the English physician James Parkinson in 1817. (the disease was named after him).

The cause of Parkinson’s disease is a decrease and / or destruction of the number of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra.

In a conversation with Aysor.am, Vahe Shakaryan, a neurologist at Slavmed Medical Center, says The main clinical manifestations of Parkinson’s disease:

– rest tire, which is mainly one-sided, in the upper extremities – reminds of the action of “counting money”

– Bradykinesia – slowing of movements

– Muscle stiffness – increased muscle tone, feeling of tightness

– Postural disorders: patients often fall down



Typical of Parkinson’s disease:

– The expression “face mask”, which is almost devoid of facial expressions

– The forward bent position of the body

– The hands are folded and touch the waist

– The legs are bent at the knee joints

– The steps are small – a “doll” walk



In addition to the main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease may be:

– Voice change

– Change of handwriting: micrograph

– Loss of smell

– Disorders of the autonomic nervous system: redness of the skin, peeling, oiliness

– Pelvic organ dysfunction: urinary incontinence, constipation

– Panic, anxiety, depression

Although Parkinson’s disease is not completely cured, it is extremely important to see a doctor immediately if you notice any of the symptoms listed above. An individual treatment plan will prevent and alleviate the development of the disease.

