Parking in Sydney and Brisbane is among the most expensive cities in the WORLD

Parking in Sydney and Brisbane has been revealed to be some of the most expensive in the world, even beating out supercities London and Tokyo.

Data collected at airports, street parking, shopping centres, stadiums and city hall parks ranked Sydney and Brisbane the third and fifth most expensive places to park in the world.

New York’s average parking prices saw it take the top spot followed by Boston with London ranked the fourth most expensive, according to data from Fixter.

Despite New York’s highest average prices, the cost of parking at an airport was significantly cheaper at $11.02/hour compared to Sydney at $17.92/hour.

Similar prices were found in Brisbane airports at $17.45/hour, with Melbourne still slugging drivers $13.85/hour.

Top ten most expensive cities to park New York Boston Sydney London Brisbane Philadelphia Chicago Minneapolis San Francisco Washington

The price of parking at a shopping district car park was found to cost Sydneysiders a whopping average of $26.79/hour, while Brisbane was more reasonable at $16.63/hour.

Parking at a stadium was the only category where Sydney drivers came better off, only paying $27.72 for a three-hour flat rate, making it the 17th cheapest city overall.

Melbourne was found to be significantly more affordable at $5.16 for the three hours but Brisbane was more inline with major U.S. cities at comparative rate of $45.73.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told 9News the prices were not surprising but said progress was being made.

‘We’ve worked hard to keep prices as low as possible,’ he said.

Airport parking was found to be very expensive in Sydney at $17.92/hour and Brisbane at $17.45/hour

While Stuart Norman from Parking Australia said the survey didn’t take into consideration the behaviour of drivers.

‘The survey doesn’t take into consideration the number of people that take an early bird rate versus the general casual rate,’ he said.

Parking at some supercities was found to be cheap compared to Australia, with Toyko only charging $7.53/hour to park at shopping centres and Singapore only charging $1.40/hour.