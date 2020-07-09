Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under way

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Park Won-Soon pictured delivering a New Year’s address in January





The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and a search is under way, police in the city said on Thursday.

Police said they were searching for Park Won-soon near a tiny hill in the city’s Sungbuk neighbourhood, where his mobile phone signal was last detected.

They said Mr Park’s cell phone was currently turned off.

His daughter reportedly told police he left a message before leaving your house, leading her to raise the alarm.

Mr Park, 64, was elected mayor of Seoul in 2011 and elected to his third and final term in June of last year.

He did not arrive for work with Thursday, cancelling a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office, Kim Ji-hyeong, the official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, told the Associated Press.

A member of President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, Mr Park was reportedly under consideration as a potential presidential hopeful in the 2022 elections.