Roy G. Williams was the police chief in Sanford, Florida, from the 1920 s through the 1960 s. On Monday, the city commission passed a resolution renaming Roy G. Williams Park as “Elliott Avenue Park,” a recommendation to the street the park is on.
Williams, the resolution states, took detainees from the city prison and required them to deal with his Georgia farm, for which he was imprisoned.
The event with famous baseball gamer Robinson, however, happened in 1946, about midway through Williams’ period.
Robinson was informed to give up a minors game since Sanford at the time did not permit incorporated groups to utilize city-owned fields. Robinson, who had 2 hits at the end of 2 innings, was informed he needed to leave the arena or the game would be aborted, the resolution states.
The relabeling of the Sanford park is part of a bigger motion in the United States in the wake of mass demonstrations following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.