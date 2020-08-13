Park named after police chief who threw Jackie Robinson out of a game in 1946 is renamed

Roy G. Williams was the police chief in Sanford, Florida, from the 1920 s through the 1960 s. On Monday, the city commission passed a resolution renaming Roy G. Williams Park as “Elliott Avenue Park,” a recommendation to the street the park is on.

Williams, the resolution states, took detainees from the city prison and required them to deal with his Georgia farm, for which he was imprisoned.

“It is clear that the City would not want to have a park named after Mr. Williams,” the resolution states

.

The event with famous baseball gamer Robinson, however, happened in 1946, about midway through Williams’ period.