Park Hyun-kyung bags first professional win at Korean LPGA Championship as live golf returns

Perhaps the hug on the 18th inexperienced was not acceptable in these instances however no one might argue with the sentiment.

Park Hyun-kyung’s father had caddied for his daughter all week and when the 22-year-old lastly broke her maiden tag with a one-shot win within the KLPGA Championship, he couldn’t resist a victory embrace. The masks he wore made it but extra of incongruous sight.

Park’s fellow members of the KLPGA Tour had been much more respectful of the rules, enacting elbow bumps and, as is custom, throwing rose petals. After 9 weeks, the sport of golf at final had a brand new champion on a serious tour to have fun.

As the game appears to the longer term, Park greater than suits the invoice. She had already damaged into the world’s high 100 after 5 top-sixes – all Park wanted was the win. And she selected a particularly resonant and, certainly, profitable occasion by which to finish her commencement.

Park’s 67 to overtake a three-shot deficit on Lim Hee-jeong (71) – who needed to be content material with a share of second with midway pacesetter Bae Seon-woo (68) – earned her a cheque for £150,000, together with the status of lifting considered one of her dwelling circuit’s most coveted items of silverware, as emphasised by a discipline boasting three of the world’s high 10.