Paris St-Germain 1-0 Saint Etienne: PSG win French Cup – Armenian News

Paris St-Germain got rid of an injury to Kylian Mbappe to beat 10- male Saint-Etienne and win the French Cup in a video game for which some fans were enabled into the Stade de France.

This was the very first video game in France after the league was ended in April due to the fact that of the coronavirus break out, BBC Sport reported.

Neymar opened the scoring in an intense very first half in which Loic Perrin was dispatched for a bad nasty on Mbappe.

It triggered a melee on the pitch prior to the hurt Mbappe needed to go off.

The France forward left the pitch in tears and later on went back to the dugout on crutches. He will be a major doubt for PSG’s Champions League quarter- last with Atalanta in August.

Neymar’s objective showed enough to seal a 13 th French Cup for PSG as the 2nd half played out with couple of events of note, with both sides revealing exhaustion on their go back to competitive action.