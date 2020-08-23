Navas returns for PSG; Coman gets approval on the left-hand side of Bayern’s attack. Verratti is not prepared to play 90 minutes, which is a huge blow to PSG.

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Herrera, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbapp é

Subs: Rico, Bulka, Kurzawa, Diallo, Dagba, Draxler, Verrati, Sarabia, Choupo-Moting, Icardi

Bayern: Neuer;Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

Subs: Ulreich, Hoffman, Odriozola, Süle, Pavard, Martinez, Coutinho, Cuisance, Perisic, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee

Referee: D Orsato (Italy)