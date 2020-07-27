Paris Saint-Germain sweats on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe ahead of Champions League

The 21- year-old hopped out of Saturday’s French Cup last win versus Saint- Étienne following a late deal with from Loic Perrin, who was revealed a red card for the difficulty.

Initial scans revealed that Mbappe, who was on crutches and using a protective boot throughout the prize event, had a severe right ankle sprain which is to be reassessed 72 hours after the video game.

PSG went on to win its 13 th French Cup title thanks to Neymar’s 14 th-minute winner.

“It was complicated with all the fouls to Thilo Kehrer, Neymar and Mbappé,” Tuchel informed press reporters after the match.