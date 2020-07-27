Paris Saint-Germain sweats on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe ahead of Champions League

The 21- year-old hopped out of Saturday’s French Cup last win versus Saint- Étienne following a late deal with from Loic Perrin, who was revealed a red card for the difficulty.
Initial scans revealed that Mbappe, who was on crutches and using a protective boot throughout the prize event, had a severe right ankle sprain which is to be reassessed 72 hours after the video game.
PSG went on to win its 13 th French Cup title thanks to Neymar’s 14 th-minute winner.
“It was complicated with all the fouls to Thilo Kehrer, Neymar and Mbappé,” Tuchel informed press reporters after the match.
“In the last three matches against Saint-Étienne they get a red card in the first 30 minutes. I don’t know what is being said in their dressing room. It is horrible, I can’t understand it.”
PSG’s Champions League project resumes on August 12 versus Atalanta, with all matches in the competitors’s transformed format now being played over one leg rather of 2.
Mbappe’s lack would be a big blow to the club’s goals of protecting an extraordinary quadruple of prizes. With the Ligue 1 title and French Cup currently concluded, PSG will deal with Lyon on Friday in what will be the last ever League Cup last.
The French forward, who signed from Monaco for a reported $214 million in 2017, has actually scored 29 objectives for PSG this season and, along with Neymar and Mauro Icardi, forms part of one of the most respected assaulting lines in Europe.