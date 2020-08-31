Paris prosecutor opens investigation after magazine portrays black politician as slave

The article in the magazine Valeurs Actuelles, entitled “Danièle Obono in the Age of Slavery,” is an imaginary account of Obono’s go back to 18th-centuryAfrica The magazine consisted of illustrations portraying Obono with chains around her neck.

The post’s publication triggered instant and considerable reaction from France’s political class.

“Following the publication on 27 August 2020 of the article entitled “Obono l’Africaine” in the newspaper Valeurs Actuelles, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office today opened a investigation of the charge of racist insults,” the workplace stated in a declaration Monday.

The probe will be led by a system from the local directorate of Paris’ judicial cops.

Obono, who is of French-Gabonese origin, required to Twitter on Friday to reveal her discouragement at what she called “racist shit.” Obono said that “it appears that we can no longer say anything.” “Fortunately we can still write racist shit in a rag, illustrated by the images of a black French African deputy painted as a slave.” Valeurs Actuelles at first reacted to Obono’s remarks on Twitter, stating: “Racist shit? It’s a fictional story setting the scene of the horrors of slavery organised by the Africans in the 18th century.” As the debate grew, the magazine’s deputy editor Tugdual Denis spoke with TELEVISION station …

