Paris, Marseille named as high-risk COVID zones, making curbs likelier By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – The French federal government on Friday stated Paris and Marseille and its surrounding location high-risk zones for the coronavirus, giving authorities there powers to enforce localised curbs to include the spread of the illness.

The statement, made in a federal government decree, follows a sharp boost in COVID-19 infections in France over the previous 2 weeks.

On Thursday, France reported more than 2,500 brand-new COVID-19 infections for the 2nd day in a row, levels last seen in mid-April when the nation remained in the middle of among Europe’s strictest lockdowns.

The federal government relocation provides regional authorities in Paris and the Bouches- du-Rhone location powers to restrict the flow of individuals and lorries, limit access to public transportation and flight, limitation access to public structures and close dining establishments, bars and other facilities.

Paris and Marseille had in current days currently made the using of face masks obligatory in hectic public locations.

Late on Thursday Britain stated it would enforce a 14- day quarantine on all arrivals from France from Saturday due to the fact that of the spike in infection rates.

The Netherlands and 4 other nations were likewise contributed to the UK quarantine list that currently …