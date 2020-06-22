Paris Jackson Shares Vintage MJ Footage In First Trailer For Her New Reality Show

Awwww! Putting aside the controversy surrounding Michael Jackson for a minute, this is actually really cute…

Paris Jackson is making the surprise move from very private artist to totally open-book reality TELEVISION star later this month in the appropriately titled Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn.

The show follows the 22-year-old as she sets out to create music with her new band The Soundflowers. And needless to say her full story being an artist wouldn’t be complete without the inspiration of her famous father.

In an unexpectedly nostalgic clip in the first trailer, MJ asks a teeny tiny little Paris what she really wants to do when she matures, and she tells him:

“What you do… sing and dance!”

In more vintage footage the two are noticed playing and dancing together, and it’s all just so sweet. This is likely to be a VERY different Michael Jackson documentary…

Ch-ch-check out your first look at Unfiltered, premiering next Tuesday, June 30 on Facebook Watch (below)!

