Paris Jackson Recalls Michael Jackson Catching On To & Accepting Her Pansexuality At A Young Age

Having Michael Jackson as a dad managed to get easy for Paris Jackson to explore her sexuality.

The 22-year-old star opened up about her romantic life like nothing you’ve seen prior in the premiere bout of the Facebook Watch docu-series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, telling viewers that she “never thought I’d end up with a dude.”

In Tuesday’s episode, the musician said:

“[I] thought I’d end up marrying a chick… I’ve dated more women than men… The public only is aware of three long-term relationships that I’ve experienced and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about a lot of the relationships I’ve been in.”

The starlet said that she identifies as gay rather than bisexual because “I’ve dated more than just men and women. I’ve dated a man that had a vagina,” adding:

“It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…It’s literally just like what are you like as a person?”

(That technically makes her pansexual, for many who want to educate themselves on LGBTQ+ terms, but if she simply identifies as gay that’s fine by us!)

Labels aside, Paris proceeded to say that her queerness was initially hard to understand, telling viewers:

“I didn’t know that it was a thing and so, I was a little conflicted about it because all I’d ever seen were men and women on TV together and so, these thoughts didn’t really make sense to me.”

Luckily, Paris’ poppa MJ didn’t make it harder. She said of her famous father:

“My dad caught on pretty quick. I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.’… I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young — I think I was like 8 or 9. Not many children have that experience.”

Of course, not many kids grew up on Neverland Ranch either…

Unfortunately, Paris found herself in an even more conservative environment following her dad’s 2009 death when she moved in with her Jehovah’s Witness grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and made a decision to put her non-hetero desires on pause. She explained:

“Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community. That on top of the religious aspect—it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while.”

It’s so sad, but almost every queer person has already established to do the exact same at one point inside their life — or for his or her entire life, according to where they live.

For yesteryear year, Paris has been in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, and it’s safe to express the two hit it off quickly. She said of these romance:

“We immediately just vibed – spent three days straight together… Within a week, I was living in his van.”

Hmm… we wonder what MJ would say about that.

Ch-ch-check out the very first episode of Paris’ show (below) for more.