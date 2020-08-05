Paris Jackson Breaks Up With Longtime Boyfriend, Says Her Sexuality Is… Unclassifiable…

Paris Jackson is on the market! All markets!

According to multiple sources, the 22-year-old just broke up with Gabriel Glenn, her boyfriend of over two years. That’s a long time when you’re 22!

TMZ was the first to break the news, with their sources saying the split was amicable, with the relationship just having “run its course”. She’s now quarantining at home alone.

The news certainly explains her recent shoutout to fans on Instagram, in which she wrote:

“I wanted to thank FacebookWatch as well for allowing me to share my story which was accurate for its time, the time it was filmed.”

Accurate for “the time it was filmed” — meaning it made sense to call it Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn when she was still “and Gabriel Glenn”.

As we previously reported, the Facebook Watch docu-series gave fans unprecedented access to Paris. This included shutting down some misconceptions about her love life; one major thing she shared was that despite what the public had seen, she had actually “dated more women than men.” She even revealed her famous poppa Michael Jackson had clocked her sexuality at a young age.

Jackson specified in the series that she did not identify as bisexual, saying: