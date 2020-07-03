Paris holds patriotic kid’s bike decorating contest

The bike contest showcases the creative, patriotic creation of kids because they display their tricked-out rides via social media marketing.

PARIS, Arkansas — The ‘Kid’s Virtual Bike Decorating Contest’ is just a new Paris tradition.

In preparation for Independence Day 2020, the Paris Arkansas Chamber of Commerce is hosting an on line, patriotic bike decorating contest for children under the age of 12.

The contest allows kids to showcase their creativity and patriotism on social media.

First, 2nd and third place winners in three separate age brackets will get a medallion, and each child entered in the contest will receive a Dari Delite ice cream cone.

Votes are counted by the amount of likes and hearts of every submitted photo.

Parents can enter their child in the contest by submitting a photo of these child using their bike to [email protected], along with their name, their child’s name and permission to make use of their child’s photo on social media.

Voting will end at noon on July 7, and the winners will soon be announced on July 8.

The winning photos will soon be added to the Paris Chamber website and social media through the month of July.

The city will display a fireworks show, ‘Fireworks Over Paris,’ Friday (July 3).

