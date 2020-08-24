Paris Hilton weighs in on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, says it’s ‘not fair’ to be ‘treated like a child’

Now, Hilton is speaking up in assistance of the 38-year-old Spears, who apparently campaigned in court for her father, Jamie, to not be reinstated as her sole conservator after he briefly stepped down.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ CONSERVATORSHIP EXTENDED UNTIL 2021

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” Hilton, 39, informed The Sunday Times.

The previous “Simple Life” star included: “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

Last week, Spears’ legal representative apparently submitted files specifying that the pop star was “strongly opposed” to her daddy returning as her sole conservator. The files likewise apparently specified that Spears’ would choose her care supervisor, Jodi Montgomery, ” continue in that function as [she] has actually provided for almost a year” after Jamie stepped down after a bout of health problems.

At anAug 22 hearing, the conservatorship was extended till February 2021, People magazine reported.

The conservatorship was put in location in 2008 …