Paris Hilton was the original influencer. Now a new documentary lets viewers see past the facade

Before there were influencers, there was Paris Hilton. The original reality television star was one of the first to build a public persona in the way so many people do online today.

In a new documentary, Hilton expresses some regret about “being stuck with a character.” “It would be an expensive divorce,” she says onscreen of the risks of abandoning the “rich, dumb blonde” act that made her famous.

The Hilton Hotels heiress, who defined early reality TV on The Simple Life and even, some say, invented the current iteration of the selfie, tells a deeper version of her life story in This Is Paris, a YouTube Originals documentary airing later this month. While Hilton now disavows some of the more negative comments she made to the film’s director Alexandra Dean—”I was at a different point in my life. I wasn’t really happy,” she tells Fortune of her earlier skepticism of her legacy. “Now I’m in a completely different place. I’m excited for the next phase in my brand.”—the movie’s message as a whole is one she is determined to spread far and wide.

The film chronicles Hilton’s life, including darker chapters that she hasn’t yet discussed during her two decades in the public eye. When she was a teenager, Hilton says, she spent 11 months at Provo Canyon School,…

