Paris Hilton Says She Was Abused By Five Of Her Exes: ‘I Was Strangled, I Was Hit’

Paris Hilton is showing to be an open book about her past, even when it pertains to the challenging minutes.

The Simple Life star has actually been teasing the stories she’ll share in her approaching documentary, This Is Paris, premiering September 14 on YouTube, consisting of the injury and abuse she suffered at the hands of numerous ex-boyfriends and a boarding school she went to in Utah.

The business owner informs People:

“I went through multiple abusive relationships. I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should.” Absolutely NOT all right. The 39-year-old says since of the agonizing experiences she had at Provo Canyon School, where her moms and dads sent her at the age of 17, she felt that this habits later in life with five of her partners was regular since she didn’t understand much in a different way:

“I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal. They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show. They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.” She includes: