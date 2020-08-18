Paris Hilton says it’s ‘hard’ for her to be normal in new documentary

One of the very first celebrities to end up being popular for being popular, Hilton is sharing her story in a new documentary entitled “This Is Paris.”

In the trailer she discusses being Paris Hilton and says that while she seems like “the whole world thinks they know me,” she does not even seem like she understands herself often.

“I’m so used to like playing a character that it’s hard for me be normal,” Hilton says in the trailer.

She likewise refers to an inexplicable youth injury and gets quite psychological.