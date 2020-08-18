Paris Hilton says it’s ‘hard’ for her to be normal in new documentary

One of the very first celebrities to end up being popular for being popular, Hilton is sharing her story in a new documentary entitled “This Is Paris.”
In the trailer she discusses being Paris Hilton and says that while she seems like “the whole world thinks they know me,” she does not even seem like she understands herself often.
“I’m so used to like playing a character that it’s hard for me be normal,” Hilton says in the trailer.
She likewise refers to an inexplicable youth injury and gets quite psychological.
“Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone,” Hilton can be heard stating.
Her sis, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, likewise appears in the trailer and says, “I just heard screaming bloody murder.”
Paris Hilton says she could not inform her household due to the fact that “every time I tried, I would get punished by them.”
“I still have nightmares about it. The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there,” she stated. “I just created this brand and this persona and this character and I’ve been stuck with her ever since.”
The documentary comes to YouTube on September 14.