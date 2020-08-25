Paris Hilton Opens Up About An Abusive Ex, Her Current Love, & How Kim Kardashian Helped Her Plan For Future Babies!

Paris Hilton is getting individual!

In a brand-new interview with The Sunday Times ahead of her much-anticipated YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, the heiress shared how the injury she withstood at boarding school and with previous abusive relationships led her to the current love with Carter Reum.

In the doc, through the outlet, she shared:

“I accepted it because I almost thought it was normal. It was like, ‘He loves me so much that he’s going this crazy,’ and I just wanted love so bad that I was willing to accept being hit or yelled at or screamed at or strangled, or a lot of things.”

This is so horrible. Paris has actually had rather the long dating history, so we ‘d truly have no concept who she’s speaking about– unless the Simple Life star makes a bombshell expose in the doc. As for her current relationship with the business owner, things appear to be going fantastic up until now, a reality which brought her to actual tears throughout her interview:

“I feel like my grandmother sent him to save me. I love him so much.”

Their coupling was verified back in April with a kissing anniversary video, and they have actually never ever invested a night apart given that beginning to see each other: