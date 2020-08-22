Paris Hilton Details Alleged ‘Continuous Torture’ She Suffered At Boarding School

Paris Hilton is prepared to open about among the darkest durations in her life.

The heiress formerly meant a significant youth injury in the trailer for her approaching movie, This Is Paris, and is now sharing more in a sit-down with People ahead of the release.

Related: Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Tried To Get PARIS HILTON For Trafficking Ring!

She described:

“I buried my truth for so long. But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.” As a teenager, Miz Hilton was living in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City with her moms and dads Rick and Kathy Hilton, and more youthful brother or sisters Nicky, Barron, and Conrad, which brought temptations to celebration: