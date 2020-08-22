Paris Hilton Details Alleged ‘Continuous Torture’ She Suffered At Boarding School

Paris Hilton is prepared to open about among the darkest durations in her life.
The heiress formerly meant a significant youth injury in the trailer for her approaching movie, This Is Paris, and is now sharing more in a sit-down with People ahead of the release.
She described:
“I buried my truth for so long. But I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.”
As a teenager, Miz Hilton was living in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City with her moms and dads Rick and Kathy Hilton, and more youthful brother or sisters Nicky, Barron, and Conrad, which brought temptations to celebration:
“It was so easy to sneak out and go to clubs and parties. My parents were so strict that it made me want to rebel. They’d [punish me] by taking away my cell phone, taking away my credit card, but it didn’t work. I would still go out on my own.”
Eventually, her moms and dads decided to send their 17-year-old to a number of boarding schools which declared to concentrate on psychological and behavioral health, the last of which was Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she remained for 11 months:
” I understood it was going to be even worse than anywhere else. It was expected to be a.