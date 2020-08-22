Paris Hilton details alleged abuse at Utah boarding school for the first time: ‘Continuous torture’

In a brand-new interview with People, the previous “Simple Life” star exposed she was distressed daily at the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she was registered for 11 months at age 17.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me,” Hilton told the magazine. “I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Hilton stated the school did not concentrate on education “at all.”

“From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture,” she stated.

Hilton described that her moms and dads, Rick and Kathy Hilton, made the choice to send her to boarding school after she pulled a series of stunts consisting of “sneaking out and going to clubs and parties” while living at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

Upon her arrival at Provo Canyon, Hilton stated she “knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else” she had actually been.

Hilton stated that 3 of her schoolmates make comparable accusations in the upcoming …