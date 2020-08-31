Paris Hilton Celebrates First Anniversary With Carter Reum: ‘The Man Who Steals My Heart’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

The heiress and her beau celebrated their anniversary on Sunday, and she made her love for him abundantly clear with two sweet Instagram tributes in his honor.

As you’ll recall, the couple only went official on the ‘gram in April of this year, but Miz Hilton’s posts confirm a late August 2019 start to their romance! Along with a black and white pic of herself and the 39-year-old, she penned:

“When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on. My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love.”

Aww!!

Her relationship with Carter comes after calling it off with fiancé Chris Zylka in late 2018. The former pair had announced their engagement just after New Year’s Day when he popped the question with a $2 million rock during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

She now looks back on ending that relationship as “the best decision” she’s ever made, obviously in part because it led her to Reum: