Paris Hilton has spent the recent Valentine’s Day with her partner and has recently announced that she is now an engaged woman. Hilton is engaged to Carter Reum who is a venture capitalist.

She made this announcement to Vogue on the 13th of February. Hilton spent Valentine’s Day with her fiancé after they decided to tie the knot.

Carter Reum Pops The Question To Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has informed that Carter Reum had popped the question to her during the time when the two of them were vacationing on their private island. This was during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that Los Angeles and the majority of the US was shut-down and citizens were asked to remain at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

Nonetheless, Carter Reum gave a special emerald-cut ring to Hilton while proposing to her. Hilton was dressed in a silver Retrofete dress along with a Loschy crown to go with it. Reum is seen in a white-colored suit to match with her. These details are clearly visible in the engagement photos of the couple.

Nicky, Hilton’s sister, and Courtney, Reum’s brother, also celebrated this happy news with them after the proposal during the trip. Hilton expressed her happiness regarding her forthcoming wedding nuptials and shared her excitement with Vogue through an interview.

She stated that she is thrilled about the next chapter of her life that is soon going to start with Carter Reum who is a very supportive partner. She further said that their relationship is of equals and they encourage each other to become better people.

Reum also informed that he was won over by her from their very first date. She is a kind, drive, real, and smart woman with a beautiful heart.