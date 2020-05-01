Paris Hilton becomes Instagram official with boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are making the next step to their relationship finally.

The couple made it official on Instagram on Thursday after Hilton, 39, shared a picture with her boyfriend kissing on her Instagram account.

“Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you,” Hilton wrote alongside the picture. “Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.

“So sweet!!!! Love this,” Kathy Hilton commented.

The couple were first together at the beginning of this year when they were seen dancing together and kissing after the Golden Globes at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party.

Reum is famous for being a co-founder of the liquor brand VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney Reum.

Hilton was engaged, Chris Zylka before. He proposed in Aspen, Colo., with a 20-carat, $2 million pear-molded precious stone ring in January 2018. They split 11 months after the fact.

The DJ mentioned the reason why they got separated on “The Talk” in November 2018.

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” Hilton stated. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance…and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

She also said: “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

