Parents ‘more frightened than they need to be’ about schools

Some students returning to school in China after lockdown are grappling with family conflict although some are stressing over how coronavirus disruptions have affected their academic performance, teachers and school counsellors say.

The heightened post-lockdown anxiety has turned into a matter of central government concern as domestic media reports a spate of suicides by young people.

It in addition has led to unprecedented measures by schools and local governments to focus on student mental health – a subject that, like suicide, has often been taboo in Chinese society.

“There have been some heartbreaking incidents as schools reopened,” Yan Wu, vice mayor of the southern city of Zhuhai, said at China’s annual parliamentary meeting last month.

“This highlights the importance and urgency of promoting mental health development in young students.”