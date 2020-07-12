Parents are forced to pay ten times more for children’s face masks than adult ones

Children’s face masks are being charged at ten times more than adult ones as retailers seek to rake in profits on the lockdown essentials.

Dinosaur masks have been placed on shelves at £13 each, while those decorated with Elsa from Disney movie Frozen are billed at £11 for two and masks showing figures from computer game Minecraft are at £14.

This compares to just £1 normally for adult face masks – and sometimes as low as 66p each.

The hefty pricing comes before statements suggesting that the federal government may require face masks to be worn in shops.

Retailers have also placed Marvel heroes on children’s face masks, making them £8.50, animal faces, raising the purchase price to £10, and unicorns, at £6.99 each.

Mother-of-six Rebecca Jones, 40, from Newport, told The Sun on Sunday that she wouldn’t be able to afford every one of these face masks.

‘I have to take a ferry next week so have been trying to look for a face mask for my 11-year-old,’ she said.

‘But I’ve only been able to find one shop that sells them, and at £5 they are double the price of the adult ones I can be in Asda.

‘If I end up having to purchase them for all my children that will be much too expensive. Also, the two-year-old will keep taking his off.’

Masks with patterns put parents under pressure to pay far more for masks for their kids. There are plain masks for children available coming in at £2.99 for four – or 74p each.

Many celebrities have now been pictured wearing face masks as authorities call for them to be used to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Amber Heard wore a red face mask as she attended London’s High Court. And dame Judie Dench donned an animal-patterned face mask as she visited the British Wildlife Centre in Surrey.

Boris Johnson warned on July 10 that the necessity to wear face masks on public transport are often extended to shops.

‘We need to be stricter in insisting that folks wear face coverings in confined places where they are meeting people that they don’t really normally meet,’ that he said.

In England, rules suggest that anyone older than 11 should wear a face mask when on a ferry, bus, train or plane.

This has been extended in Scotland – where people are also required to wear the facial coverings in shops.

The World Health Organisation advises that face coverings ought to be worn by anyone beneath the age of 60 on public transport or in a few enclosed work environments.

They said it could provide ‘a barrier for potentially infectious droplets’ where ‘physical distancing of at least one metre is not possible’.