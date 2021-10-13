Paraplegic man recounts when cops dragged him from his car
In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Clifford Owensby talks about the moment Dayton, Ohio, police officers dragged him from his car despite Owensby repeatedly informing the officers he is a paraplegic.

