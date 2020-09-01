Paralyzed Dog Sent To U.S. From Jordan Stuck In Limbo At JFK Airport – CBS New York

New York City (CBSNewYork)— An animal rescue group on Long Island is attempting to assist a paralyzed dog from Jordan that’s stuck in limbo at JFK Airport.

Berry is a Border Collie mix, attempting to get aid in America, however her long journey has actually reached a complex snag.

Meredith Festa is with the East Patchogue animal rescue group Paws Unite People.

“Can you imagine you get off a plane, you’re in a crate, people are poking you in a crate, you don’t understand what they’re saying, you’re in pain,” Festa stated.

She states a comparable animal rescue group around the world in Jordan delivered Berry to the United States, flying into JFK on Monday.

A transporter was then going to drive her to another animal group in Pittsburgh for treatment, however when Berry got to JFK custom-mades, Festa states there was a typo on her documents.

“The CDC decided because the dog was uncomfortable, they weren’t aware the dog was paralyzed, they thought it might be rabid, so they were going to have to put her on a hold. They told the transporter she was liable. She said, ‘But it’s not my dog.’ So they said, well then you have to leave the dog in the care of the Ark,” Festa …