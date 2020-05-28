Paralysed deaf-mute teenager attempts to rob Brazil jewellery shop holding gun with his feet

A paralysed, deaf and mute teenager in Brazil, allegedly tried to rob a jewellery retailer, utilizing a faux gun he aimed with his feet.

The incident befell on Monday afternoon, in Canela, Rio Grande Sul, in accordance to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old initially positioned a threatening be aware on the shop’s counter, utilizing his feet, earlier than he aimed a plastic gun on the retailer’s proprietor.





The be aware from the suspect stated that he has cerebral palsy and is unable to transfer his arms, and skim: “Hand over everything. Don’t raise attention.”

The incident was caught on CCTV and was shared to the general public by the shop homeowners.

The jewellery shop worker, seen within the video, stated he had observed the suspect had been within the retailer for round 10 minutes, earlier than he handed over the be aware and introduced out the faux gun.

He stated a buyer gave him cash as a result of he thought he was begging, “then he pulled the gun out with his feet. That pistol looked real”, he advised Brazilian information outlet Metropoles.

The police then arrived and arrested the suspect, who was present in possession of a knife.

City delegate Vladimir Medeiros revealed that the suspect has been questioned and launched from custody, however that the investigation was nonetheless ongoing.