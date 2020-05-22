Parallel Universe Discovered? No, NASA Hasn’t Found a Universe Where Time Runs Backwards

Is there a parallel universe the place time runs backwards? That is what many information reviews appear to be suggesting, attributing the “finding” to NASA scientists. While this has actually made a complete lot of individuals excited however in actuality, that is removed from the reality. In reality, scientists have simply discovered proof of high-energy particles that defy our present understanding of physics and a parallel universe has been instructed solely as one of many doable theories to elucidate them, with none strong proof within the favour.

What occurred?

It all began after a report by New Scientist about an experiment by astrophysicists got here out. Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) is a telescope that includes of radio antennas hooked up to a large balloon that hovered over Antarctica at a very excessive altitude of round 37kms. It is run by a multi-university consortium led by Peter Gorham of the University of Hawaii-Manoa. ANITA was despatched so excessive in order that it was capable of detect matter just like the high-energy particles known as “neutrinos” from the area, according to CNET. The telescope can spot these neutrinos coming from the area and hitting the ice sheet in Antarctica. ANITA detected these particles, however as an alternative of coming from the area, the neutrinos have been discovered to be coming from the Earth’s floor with none supply. These detections occurred in 2016, then once more in 2018, however there was no credible rationalization.

No readability on the anomaly

“After four years there has been no satisfactory explanation of the anomalous events seen by ANITA so this is very frustrating, especially to those involved,” CNET stated quoting Ron Ekers, an honorary fellow at Australia’s National Science Agency. The latest reviews claiming that there’s proof of a parallel universe seem like primarily based on ANITA findings which might be at the least a couple of years previous.

Another neutrino observatory in Antarctica known as IceCube that’s run by the University of Wisconsin–Madison performed an investigation on the ANITA findings and it revealed a paper in The Astrophysical Journal. The researchers stated in January that “other explanations for the anomalous signals – possibly involving exotic physics – need to be considered” as a result of the usual mannequin of physics can not clarify these occasions.

“‘Exotic physics’ would be where this theory of a parallel universe fits into the conversation. It’s just one of several theories outside of our current understanding of physics that has been floated as a potential cause for this,” reported WUSA9.

What are the possibilities?

IceCube researchers also said that main hypotheses on the strange detections include an astrophysical explanation (like an intense neutrino source), a systematic error (like not accounting for something in the detector), or physics beyond the Standard Model.

“Our analysis ruled out the only remaining Standard Model astrophysical explanation of the anomalous ANITA events. So now, if these events are real and not just due to oddities in the detector, then they could be pointing to physics beyond the Standard Model,” stated Alex Pizzuto, one of many leads on the paper revealed in The Astrophysical Journal.

This implies that there are two potentialities—certainly one of which may simply be an error. Errors are a a part of scientific experiments when researchers attempt exhausting to seek out one thing new.

Going by what the scientists have truly stated, it is clear that these are thrilling occasions for the astrophysicists looking for an evidence and future experiments with extra “exposure and sensitivity” will probably be required to get a clear understanding of the anomaly. However, individuals wishing for a parallel universe must wait as a result of the proof is missing and the scientists aren’t able to name it a discovery.