Paraglider dies after crashing into power line in Gloucestershire

A paraglider has died after colliding into power traces over a area in Gloucestershire.

Emergency providers had been referred to as to Eastington, Stonehouse, at about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

The sufferer, in his 40s, was from the native space. He had been paragliding on his personal when he hit power traces over a close-by area.

The fireplace service told BBC News a lot of fires broke out because the cables got here down, affecting power in about 500 houses.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire police stated: “Sadly the person was pronounced lifeless on the scene and his subsequent of kin has been knowledgeable.





“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

Western Power said it has restored power to all provides in the realm round Eastington, the place the incident occurred.

The pilot of a motorised paraglider in Scotland has additionally died after his plane crashed in a area in Inverclyde on Tuesday.

Police had been referred to as to the realm close to Garshangan Road in Kilmacolm round 11.50am, and a 77-year-old man was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland stated: “Around 11.50am on Tuesday, 2 June, police had been referred to as to a area close to Garshangan Road, Kilmacolm, the place a motorised paraglider had crashed.

“Emergency providers are in attendance, nevertheless the 77-year-old male pilot was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Additional reporting by PA