Parade of teachers shows support for students

It felt like summer time on Friday, however faculty’s not over but for students studying from house. Some teachers took to the streets to assist the youngsters get to the end line.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of automobiles donned posters, balloons, paint, and messages from teachers at Kistler Elementary in Wilkes-Barre as they bought prepared for a parade.

“We’re reaching out to our families and kids. We formed a parade to tell them how much we missed and how proud we are and how hard they have been working,” mentioned Kistler Elementary Principal Margot Serafini.

“We want to see everyone’s smiling face, encourage them to finish strong as this is a brand-new situation to everybody and we are very excited,” mentioned assistant principal Justin Correll.

The parade route went via most of south Wilkes-Barre to strive to not depart anybody who attends the varsity out of the shock.

“I would love to celebrate all of those who got onto our online learning platform and who are completing the work, but more importantly to show the community that we are still Team Kistler, whether it’s a pandemic or in the building, we’re all in this together and we’re all united as one and we are a team and we’re going to celebrate each other!” mentioned first grade trainer Susan Augello Kuhl.