Papers: Man Utd make fresh approach for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati | Football News









Back- page headings and move rumours from Thursday’s papers …

DAILY MIRROR

Arsene Wenger apparently rejected a deal to change Quique Setien as Barcelona manager.

Manchester United have actually made a fresh approach for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

Jurgen Klopp made individual contact with Kostas Tsimikas to encourage the 24- year-old to sign for Liverpool.

Arsenal transfer target Thomas Partey is apparently looking for a ₤200,000- a-week offer if he transfers to the Premier League this summer season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have actually put all other transfer service on hold as they concentrate on striking an offer for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Watford star Ismaila Sarr has actually called Liverpool a ‘excellent group’ in the middle of increasing speculation about his future.