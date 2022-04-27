Paper recycling process carried out in parallel with floristry at Tsitsernakaberd | Morning

On April 26, from 09:00 to 18:00, “ARALEZ” Charitable NGO organized the annual “Flower Gathering” event with the support of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets.

The initiative combines the mission of giving the cut flowers a “second life” with an environmental mission of reusing them through recycling.

This year, for the first time, a paper recycling process was carried out in parallel with the flower collection. On the spot, the participants got acquainted with the paper processing, we tried to give a second life to the petals.

Thanks to the hard work of the volunteers, this year’s Flower Collection ended in one day.

On April 24, the flowers bent at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial are collected every year, their petals are detached from the stem, and the petals are used to make handmade recycled paper և candles.

Representatives of public, international, private and public sectors, educational institutions, ambassadors and officials took part in the flower gathering.

“ARALEZ” Charitable NGO